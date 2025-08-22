Will Indians trade belan for AI? Rotimatic CEO on why smart rotis are the future [INTERVIEW]

Rotimatic, the world's first AI- and robotics-powered kitchen appliance that makes fresh rotis in under two minutes, has officially launched in India with its next-generation model, Rotimatic NEXT. Currently present in the US, UK, Middle East, and beyond, the Singapore-headquartered company has shifted its manufacturing base to the Bangalore–Mysore region to meet both domestic and global demand.

With over 250 million rotis already made globally, the India launch is a crucial step in the company's growing ambitions by tapping a market where this technology taps into the cultural habit of roti-making. Speaking to International Business Times, India, Rotimatic's co-founder and CEO Pranoti Nagarkar shared insights on the technology behind the product, its cultural positioning, and why India is primed for its next big leap.

IBT: Could you break down the AI and IoT components that power Rotimatic, and how they work to deliver consistent results?

Nagarkar: When we built Rotimatic, our goal was to combine the power of AI and IoT to ensure every roti is consistent, regardless of who uses the machine or where it is placed. Inside, a 32-bit processor orchestrates multiple motors and sensors that measure, knead, flatten, and roast the dough with precision. The AI continuously learns from the inputs it receives, like the type of flour, humidity, or even slight variations in ingredients, and makes real-time adjustments to deliver the same soft, puffed roti every time.

On the IoT side, Wi-Fi connectivity allows Rotimatic to evolve with every software update. This means users don't just get rotis, but also new flatbread recipes like puris, pizzas, or gluten-free options, along with performance improvements pushed directly to the machine. The same connectivity also enables remote diagnostics, allowing us to instantly troubleshoot issues without the hassle of service visits. Together, AI ensures perfection in each roti while IoT ensures the product keeps getting smarter and better over time.

IBT: How does the device adapt to different flours, dietary needs, or environmental conditions like humidity?

Nagarkar: Making rotis is more challenging than it appears. Flour quality differs from brand to brand, humidity affects how dough forms, and every family has unique preferences for taste and health.

Rotimatic removes all this guesswork. Its smart sensors monitor dough texture in real time, while AI algorithms automatically adjust the flour-to-water ratio and kneading process. As a result, you enjoy consistent rotis whether you use whole wheat, multigrain, or even gluten-free flours.

Beyond consistency, Rotimatic allows customization of thickness, roast level, and oil content to match every family's preferences. As a connected device, it continues to evolve through regular software updates, introducing new recipes and enhancing performance across varying climates. From soft, fluffy rotis in humid weather to crisp, golden ones in dry conditions, Rotimatic adapts seamlessly to deliver the desired result every time.

On the dietary needs, Rotimatic enables you to make rotis from atta, ragi, jowar, bajra, gluten free flours, protein power blend roti, chakki or market bought atta. It also allows the users to indulge, by enabling making poori , parantha, bakarwadi.

All this flexibility makes it useful for everyone, whether diet restricted seniors, health conscious adults, or even growing children.

IBT: Could you share details on India launch pricing, positioning, and the scale you're targeting in the first year?

Nagarkar: For the India launch, we have priced Rotimatic at ₹1,24,999, and to make it more accessible, we are also offering convenient EMI options through leading banks and payment partners. Our positioning is very clear; we see Rotimatic as a premium, made-in-India kitchen innovation that combines tradition with modern convenience. India is at the heart of our growth story, so we've ensured the device fully supports popular Indian flours right from the start, with ongoing updates planned to include more regional recipes and preferences. In the first year, our focus is on building a strong community of early adopters across key metro cities and among global-minded Indian households who value both heritage and technology.

It is important to note that Rotimatic combines hardware with intelligent software. The hardware stays the same, but the software keeps upgrading through the cloud. This means your Rotimatic grows with you—unlocking new recipes, diets, and innovations without you needing to buy a new machine.

IBT: How will after-sales support be structured here, given the diversity of cities and consumer expectations?

Nagarkar: After-sales support is a cornerstone of our India strategy, designed to be as effortless and dependable as the product itself. We will use our global model of aftersales support, a model proven in 58 countries.

A dedicated team will provide remote assistance for software and IoT-related queries, while over-the-air firmware updates will continuously enhance the device. The AI enablement of diagnostics and predictive maintenance is in the works and will be available soon.

We are adding Indian languages speaking support specialists to our existing team of global support team.

For hardware repairs, we have a doorstep and pickup and delivery service, supported by a strong logistics network to manage repairs and replacements across the country.

The goal is simple: to ensure every Rotimatic owner enjoys a hassle-free experience and complete peace of mind, regardless of location.

IBT: Having launched in markets like the US, UK, and the Middle East, how does the Indian consumer's perception of kitchen automation differ?

Nagarkar: We have seen that the idea of kitchen automation is already well-accepted in the US, UK, and the Middle East, largely because of busy lifestyles and a strong culture of adopting smart home technologies. In the overseas markets, the pain point is personal time and energy. Rotimaking is non multitaskable, all consuming, time sensitive task. It requires 100% attention.

While rotis traditionally lock you to the kitchen, Rotimatic frees you. Not only that, our customers see Rotimatic as a way to keep conencted to Indian roots and traditions. And that's why, we are in 1 lakh homes across the globe and our customers have made more than 250 million rotis.

In India, the perception is evolving very quickly. What we are noticing now is a shift; consumers are far more open to embracing technology that saves time while still keeping tradition intact. They see Rotimatic not just as a convenience but as a way to balance modern living with cultural roots. That's why our positioning here is slightly different; it's about showing how technology can complement, not replace, the authenticity of home-cooked food.

IBT: In India, making rotis is often tied to cultural and emotional values. How do you position Rotimatic without replacing tradition?

Nagarkar: In India, rotis are not just food, they carry cultural and emotional meaning. They represent family, tradition, and the comfort of a home-cooked meal.

Rotimatic is here to preserve it in modern lifestyles and even deepen it.

With today's busy schedules and fixed cooking help, families often compromise on freshness or variety. Rotimatic ensures that hot, fresh rotis are always available—for the child who eats after school, the parent who dines late, or the professional returning home late at night. In doing so, it keeps alive the everyday tradition of eating fresh rotis together.

We are not even replacing a cook. Rotimatic helps the cooks have more time to prepare meals, thus serving the families with more delicious food.

But beyond preservation, Rotimatic also expands cultural possibilities. A family in Karnataka can now enjoy authentic Punjabi makki di roti, while someone in Punjab can explore nutritious ragi rotis. By making regional specialties accessible at the press of a button, Rotimatic celebrates the diversity of Indian food and brings it into every kitchen.

This is not in any way replacing all the affection and culture associated with hand-made rotis. Instead, it helps the affection and culture to grow richer, more diversified, and more accessible in this modern life.

IBT: Why is now the right time for a deeper push into the Indian market?

Nagarkar: Now is the right time for deeper penetration into the Indian market, as the two ends of the equation- technology and consumer readiness-have now been aligned.

From the technology side, the Rotimatic has come to maturity and stability. After deployments across the globe for years with various upgrades and customer learning, the new version of Rotimatic, Rotimatic NEXT is now reliable, scalable, and keeps improving through software-driven innovation. We thus find confidence in it serving Indian households at scale.

On the consumer side, India has changed. Post covid, the adoption od online ordering, The need for convenience and reliability in everyday cooking has hugely grown, particularly in urban households. Life is now busy; nuclear families are the order of the day, and mealtimes are no more fixed. Consumers are accepting smart appliances, IoT-driven products, and premium kitchen technologies with great ease. This cultural change implies people are not just receptive but also on an active hunt for solutions like Rotimatic.

The uniqueness of this moment lies in this synergy of demand and supply:

We ARE READY with the technology and stability. The Indian consumer IS READY with awareness, aspiration, and demand.

So these combine and make the present moment the most opportune time to set up Rotimatic at home.

IBT: With AI entering every aspect of home living, where do you see smart kitchen appliances heading in the next 5–10 years?

Nagarkar: India smart kitchen appliances were about USD 1.06B in 2022 and are modeled to reach USD 4.85B by 2030 (20.9% CAGR), according to a Grand View Research.

We believe this growth is powered by an interplay of mutually amplifying factors:

Rising incomes leading to premiumization of kitchens and demand for higher convenience Post pandemic awareness about health and hygiene Smarter homes, with high speed Wifi connectivity, voice enablement, Artifical intelligence,and app connected devices E-commerce maturity leading to faster discovery, easy financing options.

I forsee that in the next few years, the smart kitchen will be democratized and will make its way to tier 3 and tier 4 cities very quickly, a la mobile phones.

For me, the smart kitchen of tomorrow isn't about replacing tradition—it's about elevating it. With Rotimatic, I've learned that when we put the user at the center, respect cultural nuances, and combine them with cutting-edge technology, we can create solutions that bring both convenience and authenticity.

It's about reliability, quality, and continuous innovation that keeps pace with evolving lifestyles. Just as Rotimatic transformed roti-making, my vision is to reimagine every aspect of cooking to make the kitchen smarter, healthier, and more joyful.

IBT: Do you envision Rotimatic integrating with other smart home ecosystems like Alexa, Google Home, or connected nutrition trackers?

Nagarkar: Rotimatic was built as a connected device from the start, with the ability to learn, update, and improve continuously. Integration with broader smart home ecosystems is a natural progression on that journey. Voice-assisted commands directly to Rotimatic, or syncing with connected nutrition trackers to align rotis with specific dietary goals, are exciting possibilities already being explored.

I envision the future kitchen as a space where appliances are not just machines, but intelligent companions—understanding our dietary needs, enabling global and regional cuisines at the touch of a button, learning and upgrading over time, and giving families back their most precious resource: time.

IBT: Could Rotimatic be scaled for commercial kitchens, or is it primarily a household product?

Nagarkar: Rotimatic has been purpose-built as a household appliance, designed to simplify daily cooking and fit seamlessly into modern kitchens. Its compact size, user-friendly interface, and customization features are optimized for families and individuals who want fresh, homemade rotis with minimal effort.

That said, the underlying technology—AI-driven adaptability, precision sensors, and connected intelligence—has strong potential for scale. While the current focus is on serving households, the core platform can be extended in the future to meet the needs of commercial kitchens or small food businesses, should there be demand. The vision is to keep evolving technology so it can cater not just to homes, but eventually to larger-scale environments where consistency, speed, and quality are equally critical.

IBT: Do you foresee India becoming Rotimatic's largest market in the long term?

Nagarkar: Yes, I see India becoming one of our largest markets for Rotimatic in the long term, given the population size and the daily importance of rotis. The emotional connection with fresh roti is unversal, but the pain points of time dependency and flexibility are sharepr than ever.

With rising incomes, busier lives, and more openness to tech solutions, adoption is well-timed. Earlier premium kitchen appliances were a niche, now there is a thriving market for these.

Our support for Indian flours and regional recipes makes the product more relevant. Having succeeded in the overseas markets (where 1 lakh Indian expat families have made more than 250 million rotis with Rotimatic), Rotimatic comes to India as a proven solution to cater to the highly evolved roti taste buds of Indians.

As awareness and access grows, we believe India could become our most significant market.