Will Smith might still be interested in going to Washington DC, the hub of US politics. During an episode of Pod Save America, Hollywood star Will Smith told his co-host, Jon Favreau, that he'd consider entering politics someday.

"I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena," he said. Will Smith had appeared on the political podcast to promote his Netflix series Amend: The Fight for America, which examined the drive for equal rights through the lens of the 14th Amendment.

The Men In Black actor said that he was searching for ways to help heal America following the murder of George Floyd which had lead to the Black Lives Matter movement, that had been encouraged by then-Vice Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, then Presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President of the US, Barack Obama. It was then when a friend had educated Will Smith about the 14th Amendment.

"The 14th Amendment is essentially the centre of what we think of when we think of ourselves as Americans. The 14th Amendment is like the all-inclusive amendment that makes clear that all Americans are equal under the law," Will Smith told Jon Favreau in the podcast.

This revelation had given Smith the urge to produce and host a docuseries with the expectation that knowledge will help the viewers alleviate the dangers of racism in the US.

"Ignorance can be educated. Evil is a much more difficult problem. Fortunately, ignorance is much more prevalent than blatant evil," Smith told Favreau.

Will told Jon about how he's hopeful about the momentum that has built the Black Lives Matter and equality for all. "I'm optimistic. I'm hopeful. I believe in understanding between people. I believe in the possibility of harmony."

However, he won't be running for Presidential candidate anytime soon and he is still waiting for the office to get cleaned up.

Will Smith's latest project includes Amend: The Fight for America which also features Mahershala Ali, Laverne Cox, Larry Wilmore, Daveed Diggs, Pedro Pascal, Lena Waithe, Samira Wiley, and Samuel L. Jackson.

His last Indian projects include Student of The Year 2, where the actor had a cameo in the song, Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani, where he had shared the screen space, with Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal.