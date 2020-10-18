Hollywood star Will Smith seemed to have spent a hearty time with India's spiritual leader Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation. The actor and the leader shared photographs of themselves on the internet.

Sadhguru shared the photos on his social media account and captioned, "Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith."

Will Smith is one of the actors from Hollywood who often comes to Mumbai and spends time with well-known stars from the Hindi film industry. In 2019, Will Smith even had a cameo in Karan Johar's film, 'Student Of The Year 2', in the song, 'Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani'.

The actor was seen shaking legs with Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. Although script-wise the film did not demand his presence or cameo, it was a glamorous addition that urged the audience more to visit the theatres.

Even in the previous version of Student of The Year, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, actress Kajol had made her cameo appearance in the song Disco Deewane, which again, according to the context of the film was a dance competition in the film.

During his trips to Mumbai, he has often been invited to dinner parties at superstar Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's residence.

On the film front, Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys for Life, which was the third instalment in the buddy cop film franchise. The film released in January 2020 to positive reviews and commercial success. He will soon be seen in King Richard where he is playing the lead role. The movie is based on Richard Williams, American tennis coach, and father of global tennis stars and sisters Venus and Serena Williams.