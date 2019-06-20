Singer and rapper Hard Kaur have got herself into legal trouble after she made extremely derogatory social media posts on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS head Mohan Bhagwat.

She has been booked for sedition after a lawyer Shashank Shekhar filed an FIR against Hard Kaur under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity among different groups on ground of religion, etc), 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC, according to the Times of India.

Kaur had made headlines after she made some highly sensational allegations on Yogi and Bhagwat. In one of the Facebook posts, Kaur addressed Yogi as a rapist.

"IF THIS GUY WAS A SUPERHERO HIS NAME WOULD BE-RAPEMAN YOGI. YOU CALL HIM WHEN YOU WANT YOUR SISTERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS RAPED. NATIONAL HERO. I PERSONALLY CALL HIM #ORANGERAPEMAN #indiastandup," she wrote on the post along with a picture of the UP CM.

In another post, Kaur posted a picture of Bhagwat and accused him of terrorist attacks in India and murders.

"HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN INDIA INCLUDING 26/11, PULWAMA ATTACK. THE FACE OF ALL PROBLEMS IN INDIA. CONSTITUTIONAL CASTEISM IS A CRIME. YOU MOFO'S YOU ARE BANNED BY SARDAR PATEL JI AFTER GANDHI'S MURDER BY GODSE. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO FUNCTION. IN HISTORY MAHATMA BUDDHA AND MAHAVIR FOUGHT AGAINST THE BRAHMINICAL CASTE SYSTEM. YOU ARE NOT A NATIONALIST, YOU ARE A RACIST MURDERER #fact," the post read.

She also held RSS responsible for the death of former Inspector General of Police, Hemant Karkare in another post.