Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has embroiled itself in controversy ahead of its release on September 6, 2024. A section of people mainly the Sikh community is unhappy with the film Emergency owing to the portrayal of Sikhs in the film.

Telangana will consider ban on Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' following legal consultation: Govt advisor

On Thursday, the Sikh body in the state met high-profile government officials.

As per reports, a delegation of the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir to discuss the portrayal of Sikhs in Emergency.

They submitted a report to the government, which stated that Emergency showed Sikhs as "anti-nationals", and that it was offensive to the entire community. The letter also mentioned that the film aims to tarnish the image of the community and its people.

Post the meeting, government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has now assured that the government might ban the film in the state after relevant consultation.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal, along with other Sikh bodies in different parts of the country, urged the Censor Board to review the film and demanded a ban on it.

Kangana Ranaut claims CBFC is not giving her film Emergency Certificate despite Clearance

A report in IANS mentioned actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut said that the censor board has not given the certificate to her for the upcoming movie Emergency which is slated to release next Friday.

Talking about the film getting released on September 6, Kangana told IANS: "Hopefully. My film was cleared from the censor. And the day we were about to get the certificate, a lot of people did a lot of drama."

Kangana: The censor board has become very hesitant

Kangana said, "There are a lot of issues with the censor as well. So I hope it gets released, because suddenly, as they say, the carpet is pulled from someone's feet. I was very confident that I got the certification. But now they are not giving me my certificate. And it's getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my rights as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats."

About the film Emergency, Kangana said, "We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house... Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it. Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die? So I said, let's put a plate on the wall that she died because she was shot in the sky. If they are going to suppress the voice of an artiste and my creative liberty. Some people have wielded their guns and we are not afraid of guns."

Who essays the role of which leader in Kangana's Emergency

In the film, Kangana Ranaut essays the role of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The trailer of the film has received mixed reviews.

In a particular opening dialogue, Kangana as Indira says, "India is Indira and Indira is India" and "Main hi cabinet hun." She says she is in politics for her benefit and not for the welfare of the nation.

Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan

Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Satish Kaushik plays Jagjivan Ram

Mahima Chaudhary plays Indira's close confidante, Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw

Vishak Nair plays her son Sanjay Gandhi.