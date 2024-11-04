'Will drop truth bombs, wake people up from their slumber': Ravi Kishan on hosting Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is keeping up with the commitments, despite getting death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor is busy shooting for Sikandar as well as Bigg Boss during weekends.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 has an electrifying theme, Time ka Tandav and to make Sundays even more thrilling, the show has welcomed popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan to conduct a special Sunday segment titled Haye Daiiya with Ravi Bhaiyya - Garda Uda Denge.

Ravi Kishan on hosting Bigg Boss 18

For the unaware, Ravi Kishan was a contestant in the show's initial season and was one of the finalists. The prolific actor Ravi Kishan shared his excitement about hosting Bigg Boss 18, he said, "Some people gain great limelight from this house, and some end up only giving justifications throughout their lives after this show. One of my lines became very famous in this Bigg Boss house only – 'Jindagi jhand ba phir bhi ghamand ba.' Now I will unmask many people's real faces. hile trying to ignite an affair between others. Mostly, I am coming on the show to drop truth bombs."

On Saturday, two wild card contestants – Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor entered Bigg Boss Season 18—the two locked horns on the stage itself.

#ChumDarang stood by #KaranveerMehra saying "hai", when Salman Khan said koi ni hai apke sath.. #ChumVeer still standing strong ???pic.twitter.com/ntyOYoeoOn — BiggBossIndiaTalk (@BigBoss_India) November 2, 2024

Shehzada Dhami has been eliminated from the house.