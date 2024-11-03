Diwali was celebrated across India on October 31 and November 1, 2024. Bollywood also celebrated Diwali with zeal and enthusiasm. Dressed in their traditional best, the celebs performed puja, made rangoli, and attended a Diwali party.

The celebs also took to their social media handles and dropped candid pictures from their celebration on Instagram.

Priyanka, Nick, Malti perform Laxmi puja, Kareena- Saif Ali Khan lock lips

On Friday, Alia Bhatt, her daughter Raha Kapoor, and her husband-actor Ranbir celebrated Diwali. The trio was colour-coordinated and looked stunning in gold ensembles.

Alia took pictures of the festivities to her Instagram and dropped them off.

Alia and Ranbir were joined by their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, for the Diwali puja.

Alia's caption for the post read, "Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali." In one of the pictures, Alia, Ranbir and Raha were seen doing aarti. It is reported that the couple performed puja at their new bungalow, which is being constructed.

Who wore what?

Alia opted for a golden organza saree, and Ranbir wore a plain silk of the same colour. Raha wore a kurta-pant set and her signature tiny ponytails.

Raha was seen holding aarti ki thali and looking into the camera.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of photos giving a glimpse of how they celebrated Diwali and how they performed Lakshmi Puja as a part of their Diwali celebrations. The caption read, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world." Dressed in ivory-white outfits, the trio looked stunning as they celebrated the festival of lights.

In one of the pictures, Nick Jonas lovingly kissed Malti on the forehead as Priyanka looked on and Malti, seated on Nick's lap, gazing at her mother.

Another picture showed Priyanka and Nick posing together, with Malti playing with someone behind them.

Nick Jonas also shared photos as he performed Lakshmi Puja with Priyanka and Malti along with the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone," accompanied by a diya emoji.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali with their friends and family. The actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from their Diwali celebrations. The couple also gave a glimpse of their house.

In the pictures, Katrina was seen holding Vicky Kaushal's hand as they posed and smiled for the camera. She wore a pink saree and a beige off-shoulder blouse. Vicky was seen in a shimmery black kurta. Katrina also posed solo next to a wall decorated with flowers. Vicky, in his solo picture, stood next to the couch and smiled, looking away from the camera.

Ajay Devgn who is basking in the success of his recently released film Singham Again, celebrated Diwali with his family. Actor-wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share Diwali clicks with the Devgan family, including her children Nysa and Yug. In her caption, she expressed, "Diwali is incomplete without our bickering. #aboutlastnight #khushrahnekamagic".

Ajay twinned with his son Yug in vibrant lemon-green kurtas. Nysa dazzled in a mustard sharara suit which was adorned with floral prints, she draped a dupatta with the stylish kurta. Kajol opted for an elegant emerald green saree, perfectly suited for the Diwali festivities.

Pankaj Tripathi, Kl Rahul, Suniel Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others also shared candid clicks from their Diwali celebrations.

Janhvi shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring photos from her Diwali festivities. In the pictures, we can see Janhvi in a beautiful pink saree paired which she paired it with a sleeveless blouse, accessorized with minimal jewellery and soft makeup for a refined, traditional look. Along with Janhvi one can also see her rumoured beau Shikhar. Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor posed for a perfect family portrait.

Take a look.

Kareena and Saif chase sunsets and lock lips on Diwali

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were vacationing on an undisclosed island. The actor extended a Diwali greeting to her fans by sharing an Instagram carousel post the silhouette pictures showing Kareena and Saif caught kissing and sending some candid moments by the beach.