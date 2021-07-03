The Holocaust didn't begin in gas chambers. It began in deep rooted hatred for humanity and dysfunctional mind-set and was carried out through powerful words of hate speech.

For many listening to Xi Jinping's speech during ruling Communist Party's centenary celebrations, were reminded of an uncanny sensation of Déjà vu. "Foreign countries that dare to bully China will see their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion people," said the leader, mincing no words and as if, almost exposing his intentions.

Marking 100 years since the founding of China's Communist Party, Xi Jinping also said that the party was the only force that could ensure China's rise to a wealthy super power. In the same tone, he threatened any force, external or internal, that came in the way of China's rise.

"The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the peoples of other countries, not in the past, not now and not in the future. At the same time, Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us." He continued, "Whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads up and spill blood on the Great Wall of Steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people."

The President's speech had just the same echo it was meant to be -- bringing the crowd to give arousing shouts and applause from thousands gathered at the Tiananmen Square.

So excited to hear the L'Internationale at the centennial celebration of the Communist Party of China! pic.twitter.com/zRkfrKkcDo — Onism (@seyit_aman) July 1, 2021

On the Taiwan issue

In his speech, President Jinping also addressed some key international issues. He stated his commitment to 'restore stability' to Hong Kong through national security law and also said that Taiwan will be 'restored' to the nation of China.

The ceremony

Meanwhile, the fanfare continued. The highly choreographed ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary on Thursday began with a 100-gun salute. Thousands of performers assembled on Tiananmen Square which had a reported crowd of 70,000 and performers chanted slogans applauding the ruling party's leadership. "Listen to the party, be grateful to the party, and follow the party," shouted the performers. The other slogans were also phrased in a way to project the party and its leadership as the saviour. "Let the party rest assured, I'm with the strong country."

Social media gives the feedback

Not just netizens from across the world, but local correspondents reporting on Chinese affairs took offence to the strong words used in the speech. Some accused the ruling party of the worst crimes against democracy and using all its forces in sniffing out dissent, rewriting history and pushing narratives that served its agendas.