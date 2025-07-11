T. Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, has announced his steadfast commitment to Hindutva following his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party's central leadership accepted his resignation, marking a significant shift in Telangana's political dynamics. Known for his strong advocacy of Hindutva, Singh took to the social media platform 'X' to express his future intentions and sentiments regarding the resignation.

Singh's resignation was officially accepted while he was participating in the Amarnath Yatra. He emphasized his dedication to advocating for the rights of the Hindu community and clarified that he has no immediate plans to join another political party. Reflecting on his journey with the BJP, Singh stated, "Exactly 11 years ago today, I took membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. With the aim of serving the people, serving the nation, and protecting Hindutva, I decided to join the BJP. The BJP, placing its trust in me, gave me a ticket for the MLAs seat from Goshamahal in the Telangana Assembly elections for three consecutive times. For this trust, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the BJP office bearers."

The decision to resign was not made lightly. Singh expressed his inability to convey the concerns of millions of BJP workers to the central leadership in Delhi, who are tirelessly working towards forming a government in Telangana. "Today, my resignation has been accepted by the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J.P. Nadda. Perhaps I could not convey to Delhi the pain of millions of BJP workers who are working day and night with the dream of forming a government in Telangana. I want to make it clear that I have not taken this decision for any position, power, or personal gain," he wrote.

Singh's resignation was a protest against the appointment of Ramchander Rao as the president of the BJP's Telangana unit. In his resignation letter addressed to the then state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, Singh expressed his shock and disappointment at the appointment, which he felt was not just a personal setback but a blow to the aspirations of countless party workers. "At a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming the first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading," he wrote.

Raja Singh's commitment to Hindutva remains unshaken. He declared, "I was born to serve Hindutva, and I will continue to work for Hindutva until my last breath. I will always work with complete dedication and honesty for the protection of Hindutva, nationalism, and Sanatan Dharma. For the service of society and the rights of the Hindu community, I will continue to raise my voice until my last breath."

The BJP's National General Secretary and headquarters in-charge, Arun Singh, communicated the acceptance of Raja Singh's resignation, stating that the contents of Singh's resignation letter were irrelevant and did not align with the party's functioning, ideology, and principles. This political shake-up in Telangana has drawn attention to the internal dynamics of the BJP and the challenges it faces in the state.