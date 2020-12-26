Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned mafia and asked them to leave the state or else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities: MP CM Chouhan

"I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities," said Chouhan at an event in Hoshangabad District.

"Leave, Madhya Pradesh, otherwise, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts," he added.

Chouhan said, "it means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe". Earlier this month, the Indore Municipal Corporation had demolished several illegal constructions of criminals in the Khajrana and Kabutar Khana areas under an anti-encroachment drive.