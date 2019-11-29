A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur as 'terrorist', a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has threatened the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP saying that he will burn her alive is she enters the state.

Stirring a controversy, Biaora MLA Govardhan Dangi issued shocking threats to Pragya Thakur and said that they will burn her alive if she sets her foot in Madhya Pradesh. "We will not just burn her effigy...if she sets foot here, we will burn her also," said the Biaora MLA.

The Congress MLA made the comments following Pragya Thakur's remark in Parliament during the discussion on Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday in which she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, a patriot.

Pragya Thakur's deshbhakt Godse row

Pragya Thakur replied on the controversy stirred by her remark on Nathuram Godse today in Lok Sabha. Thakur said that she respects Gandhi and she was misquoted. "I apologise if someone hurt by my statement," said Pragya Thakur.

Pragya Thakur slammed Rahul Gandhi for calling her terrorist and said that calling her a terrorist is offensive. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament."

BJP MP axed from Defence panel

Thakur, who was nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, has been expelled a day after Godse remark. According to the government notification dated October 21, the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee is headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Bhopal MP's statement in the Lok Sabha has stirred a political storm with the Opposition on Thursday staging a walkout in the Parliament and BJP condemning the remarks.