In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Salman Khan once again received a death threat. On Monday morning, several reports indicated that an unknown caller contacted the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police and openly threatened to kill Bhaijaan.

The caller not only claimed he would kill Salman but also said the actor would die in a car explosion, as a bomb would be detonated in his vehicle.

Mumbai Police have registered a complaint, and an investigation is currently underway

Multiple news channels reported that Mumbai Police received a fresh threat from an unidentified individual, who not only claimed responsibility but also shared chilling details of the planned attack on Salman. The threatening message, sent to the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai Traffic Police, warned of an assault on the actor at his home.

Mumbai Police have reportedly filed a case against the unknown individual. Authorities are now working to trace the origin of the threatening message.

The actor resides with his family at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

This comes a year after shots were fired at Salman's house by shooters linked to the Bishnoi gang, prompting a significant increase in the actor's security. This is the fifth time in the past two years that Salman has received a death threat.

Last year, in April 2024, Mumbai Police uncovered a plot to assassinate the actor at his Panvel farmhouse. Shooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were allegedly stalking the actor and planning to kill him when he arrived at the farmhouse.

Frequent Death Threats to Salman Khan

Over the last two years, Salman Khan and his family, including his father Salim Khan, have received multiple death threats.

Why is Salman Khan receiving threats?

Salman Khan has been receiving repeated death threats over the past few years, primarily from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates. The root of this enmity lies in a decades-old blackbuck poaching case.

In 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Salman Khan was accused of illegally hunting two blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act. Several other actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, were also present during the alleged incident, but Salman became the primary accused.

The case dragged on for years, becoming one of the most high-profile legal battles in Bollywood. In 2018, Salman was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison by a Jodhpur court but was later granted bail. Over time, the case went through various appeals, and as of now, the court has dismissed the charges against him.

Why does Lawrence Bishnoi want to attack Salman?

Lawrence Bishnoi belongs to the Bishnoi community, which holds blackbucks as sacred animals, considering them to be the reincarnation of their spiritual leaders. Killing a blackbuck is not just illegal in their eyes, it is a religious and cultural offense.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail but continues to operate through his gang, has taken this issue personally and ideologically. He has vowed to kill Salman Khan, claiming it to be a form of justice for the alleged killing of the blackbucks. In several interviews and through messages passed by his aides, Bishnoi has demanded a public apology from Salman Khan for the act.

Salman Khan's security is beefed up, bullet proof car

Salman Khan's security has been significantly beefed up, and an entourage is always surrounding him. The balcony of his Galaxy Apartments residence has now been made bulletproof, following the gunshots that were fired at his home last year.

Over the weekend, Salman was in Delhi to attend Rajat Sharma's anniversary celebration.