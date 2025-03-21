Will achieve fair delimitation: CM Stalin on Joint Action Committee meet

Tamil Nadu Chief on Friday said that fair delimitation was crucial for the state's rights and what started as Tamil Nadu's initiative has now grown into a national movement.

CM Stalin issued a video statement on social media ahead of Saturday's (March 22) first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting with the Opposition state Chief Ministers and leaders.

He said that fair delimitation was crucial, not just for the number of MPs, but for the state's rights.

He wrote on his X handle that it was going to be a historic day for Indian federalism as he extended his "warmest welcome" to the leaders from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab who are joining him for the Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation.

Calling it a meeting on 'fair" delimitation, CM Stalin claimed that the all-party meeting on March 5 "was a landmark moment, where 58 registered political parties of Tamil Nadu set aside their differences and came together for a singular cause.

"This overwhelming consensus reflected Tamil Nadu's unwavering commitment to democracy and justice," he said.

CM Stalin said that after this meeting his party's MPs and Ministers have been contacting other party leaders and CMs.

"Building on this historic unity, our MPs and Ministers actively engaged with leaders from other affected states, strengthening our collective resolve. What started as Tamil Nadu's initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation."

He said this was a defining moment in their collective journey. "This is more than a meeting -- it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country. Together, we will achieve fair delimitation," he said.

The meeting is being seen as a major show of strength by the Opposition parties against the BJP.

At the meeting, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will explain how South states might lose their political representation in the Lok Sabha if the delimitation was conducted solely based on population.

The delimitation is due in 2026.

The Centre, however, has dismissed the fears and assured that there will be no loss of seats.

In February Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at an event in Coimbatore, conveyed assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the number of seats allotted to each state would "naturally increase".

(With inputs from IANS)