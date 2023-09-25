At least seven exotic animals suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram, were rescued by the Assam Police in Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

Four Mizoram natives, identified as Himing Rupina (41), Chuhan Doma (29), Lalrint Luangga (24), Banlal Nigida (30), Jinilal Rut KM (30), were arrested on charges of wildlife trafficking.

The caged animals were recovered from a vehicle coming from Mizoram, according to Cachar police officers.

"We stopped the car and discovered the cages during the checking at the Lailapur Gate border crossing between Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening," Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said, adding that they are looking into the situation.

"We believe that exotic animals were smuggled from a neighboring nation and the shipment was intended for another Indian state. To learn further information, we are questioning the people in custody," he said.

After being rescued, the caged animals were handed over to forest rangers, and were moved to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

According to Vijay Palve, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) ofCachar district, all of the animals that were rescued are not native to Asia.

"One Panamanian white-faced capuchin, four Black Macaques, and two Common Opossums are among the animals. We sent them to the Assam State Zoo in order to keep them alive because they are not accustomed to the local weather," Palve added.

The majority of the animals that have been rescued, according to the forest officials, are native to Africa, and it is likely that they were smuggled through many nations before they were delivered to Assam.

Earlier in Apri near the border between Assam and Mizoram, nine caged exotic animal species -- two lemurs and seven spider monkeys --were rescued by the forest officials.

(With inputs from IANS)