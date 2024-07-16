The tiger and other wildlife lost a saviour in the untimely death of Dr G V Reddy on July 14, 2024. Conservationists and wildlife lovers across the nation joined in grief over the huge loss, which comes at a time when wildlife human conflict is on the rise and a poorly funded, ill-equipped department struggles to conserve the forest eco-scape and protect the dwindling numbers of its inhabitants.

The forester who retired a couple of years ago as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rajasthan liked to call himself a servant of the tiger, and was instrumental in bringing back tigers to a healthy number in the Ranthambore national park, after poaching had almost decimated the carnivore in the last decade of the previous century.

Remembering Dr. G.V. Reddy



By leading from the front, he inspired his team to take on the poaching gangs, even as protection was increased and illegal cattle grazing stopped. In saving the tiger and forests, we indirectly help conserve vital resources for humans and other species, was his belief. Dr Reddy, who did his doctorate in biodiversity management from Manipal University, also advocated community awareness as an essential element in conservation.

Besides tackling the poachers, he also played a big role in putting a halt to the humongous cattle grazing inside the forest, where nearly 10,000 cattle heads entered the park. The cattle grazing often led to human wildlife conflict as the cattle become easy prey for the predators who then start stalking them in the vicinity of human habitations. Conflicts, Dr Reddy believed, is one of the major issues confronting wildlife today. He called for equipping the field staff and incentivising work in wildlife, which often lacked dedicated staff.

Apart from his achievements, the man was admired for his simplicity and humility. "He never went by his designation and accorded equal respect to all, be it a senior or his driver. Dr Reddy was an amazing human being and gem of a person, who was a true friend of wildlife and understood conservation," says a visibly shaken comrade in conservation, D V Girish, founder member of WildCat-C in Chikmagalur.

Girish recollects how Reddy who was DCF then took part daily in the transects at Ranthambore along with the volunteers, and on the final day organised a traditional Rajasthani lunch for the team, engaging local cooks.

Being principled and straight forward, he had his share of enemies who troubled him and filed complaints and counter-affidavits, notes Girish. He would wait for his salary to pay house rent and expenses during his stay in Bangalore for his doctorate. Despite having a heart ailment, he actually kick-started his scooter and went to hospital after experiencing chest pain, recollects Girish, who volunteered to assist for Dr Reddy's doctorate work undertaken at Nagarahole.

Reddy who did his post-graduation in botany from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, joined the forest service in 1985 following his father who was a range officer and a reputed field botanist. Among the many awards conferred upon him in the course of his service, Dr Reddy won the IUCN special list group merit certificate; ABN AMRO Sanctuary Award; Carl Zeiss Award; Green Earth foundation Eco-warrior award, besides the Rajasthan state award.

Among the many tributes pouring in following his untimely death, one commonly repeated phrase is, 'he truly cared.' Those three words would be the best obit for Dr G V Reddy.