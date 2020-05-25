The wife and son of RR Bhatnagar, the third advisor to Jammu and Kashmir LG GC Murmu, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic after returning to Jammu from the national capital on Sunday, May 24.

Advisor RR Bhatnagar has also been placed under institutional quarantine for now. Bhatnagar's wife, who is a doctor in Delhi, was tested on arrival to Jammu along with her son. Both were placed under quarantine as per protocol.

The wife son duo are asymptomatic and are admitted to the hospital.

Asymptomatic coronavirus

Covid-19 can be spread by silent spreaders, according to reports. So, who are silent spreaders? They are the people who are infected with the virus but show little to no symptoms of Covid-19 following which they continue with their normal lives, meeting people, family and others without realising that they are spreading the deadly virus.

MHA advisor, DG CRPF in quarantine

Earlier, Senior Security Advisor of the Ministry of Home Affairs K Vijay Kumar and CRPF DG AP Maheshwari were under self-quarantine after coming into indirect contact with a CRPF doctor who was Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile...

India witnessed a spike of over 6,000 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and also recorded 154 fresh fatalities.

The country's total tally now stands at 1,38,845 with 4,021 people losing their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic has spread to 196 countries and territories since it began in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

After the United States, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. India is the tenth most affected country by the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States - epicentre of the pandemic - has reported over 1.6 million cases and almost 1,00,000 deaths linked to the deadly virus.