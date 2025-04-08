In a major leap towards data privacy and digital convenience, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a revamped Aadhaar app — now in its beta phase — that promises to transform how Indians share and verify their identity.

The highlight? No physical Aadhaar card, no photocopies, and definitely no handing over sensitive details at hotel receptions, retail counters, or during travel. The new Aadhaar app introduces Face ID authentication and seamless sharing of verified identity through QR codes or request-based applications.

Aadhaar verification is now as easy as UPI.

With a single tap, users can digitally verify and share only the required Aadhaar details — nothing more, nothing less. This shift hands complete control back to the user, ensuring their personal information is never overshared or misused.

What's new with the Aadhaar App:

Face ID authentication for secure login QR code scan or app-based requests for data sharing No physical copy or photocopy needed 100% digital and consent-driven identity verification Stronger privacy controls to prevent misuse or forgery

The app has been designed to eliminate common privacy concerns tied to Aadhaar usage. Forget photoshopped Aadhaar cards or unauthorized data leaks — this secure digital format minimizes risk, boosts transparency, and ensures that your identity remains yours alone.

The UIDAI is currently testing the app in beta, but early impressions suggest this could be a game-changer in India's digital identity landscape — setting a new benchmark for privacy-first governance.

As India continues to lead the world in digital public infrastructure, the new Aadhaar app might just become the next milestone in making identity verification as effortless — and secure — as making a UPI payment.