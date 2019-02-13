Amid the never-ending debate over the position of MS Dhoni in the Indian squad for the World Cup, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara has said that there should be no doubt over the veteran's position and his experience will be a big asset for captain Virat Kohli in the tournament.

"When it comes to a World Cup, experience counts a lot. Not just experience but that is close to its best. I think MS Dhoni will definitely find a place in that World Cup 15 for India," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by India Today.

'Virat will want a cool head'

"Also I think with his experience, Virat will want to have a very cool head on the field, if push comes to shove when they are in a tight situation in a World Cup," he further added.

After a patchy 2018, Dhoni found form this year and was the man of the series in the ODIs against Australia. He remains an invaluable member of the middle order and has found vociferous support from captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

Also, the Indian spinners on different occasions have reiterated his importance while devising strategies and field placements.

Chief selector MSK Prasad has already identified Dhoni as India's most important player in the World Cup.

"Also, importantly, before India head to the World Cup, he will be playing the IPL. So he will be playing in 14-16 matches - all high-intensity games. That will only help him extend that form he has caught on the Australia and New Zealand tours. I am very happy with his batting," Prasad said in a recent interview.

"He is going to be the most important guy for India in the World Cup: be it in his advisory role to Virat, be it with his wicketkeeping, be it with his on-field mentoring of young players," Prasad further added.

With a different bat, Dhoni's form will once again be under the scrutiny in the home series against Australia and a fit and firing Dhoni will be critical to India's cause in the World Cup.