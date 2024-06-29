Bollywood's veteran singer Asha Bhosle has touched millions of fans with her charismatic voice, be it young, old or Gen Z, The icon's mesmerising voice has enchanted audiences for decades. She has sung in all genres be it Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar to Chura Liya Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein, and Jaane Do Naa to name a few. Be it peppy numbers to sad songs she has given an entire generation some gem of songs.

The actor turned 90 years old a few months back and continues to enthral the audiences with her magical voice.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: During the biography launch of Singer Asha Bhosle, Singer Sonu Nigam washed her feet as an expression of his respect and gratitude towards her. https://t.co/2F5FKbsZRT pic.twitter.com/6shtVKQpKp — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

On Friday, Asha Bhosle attended a book launch event.

The book launch event was for Asha Bhosle's biography, "Swarswamini Asha". Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the event.

However, it was Sonu Nigam's warm gesture that left the fans speechless.

Sonu Nigam, kisses and washes veteran singer Asha Bhosle's feet at an event

Sonu Nigam washes Asha Bhosle's feet, touches her feet and presents her with a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Singer Asha Bhosle's biography 'Swaraswamini Asha' was launched today, in Mumbai.



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar and several other personalities were present at the event. pic.twitter.com/KfpLc7WSJu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

A video shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment when Sonu was seen washing Asha's feet. He sat down and washed the veteran singer's feet. Asha's feet were in a thali that was filled with water. After washing her feet, he wiped them with a towel.

At first, Sonu kissed Asha's feet, making her laugh and cover her face. He also touched her feet and took blessings from her.

Sonu Nigam also presented Asha with a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

Fans had mixed reactions to Sonu Nigam washing Asha Bhosle's feet.

A user said, "Is something wrong with Sonu Nigam.?"

Another said, " Why show off for the camera?"

The third one said, "This is disgusting."

According to ANI, Sonu delivered a heartfelt speech lauding Asha and her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar, for their immense contributions to Indian music. Mohan Bhagwat also spoke, highlighting the Mangeshkar family's dedication to music and patriotism, and emphasizing the societal benefits of music beyond entertainment.