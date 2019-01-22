Thala Ajith Kumar is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Viswasam' which has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Even though the film locked horns with Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Petta', it succeeded in impressing audiences, and critics claim that it is the mesmerising star presence of Ajith Kumar which saved a usual masala outing helmed by Siruthai Siva.

As Ajith Kumar is enjoying the happiness of his biggest hit, International Business Times, India presents you three factors which make the star an epitome of elegance amid attention-seeking celebrities.

Ajith Kumar leads a low profile life

When compared to other celebrities in the nation, Ajith Kumar is known for leading a low profile life, and there are many videos and photos on the internet showing Thala leading a life just like a common man. In a nation where celebrities try to exploit their unwritten privilege to the fullest, Ajith Kumar has never tried to do that, and even in public places, he walks around like an ordinary Indian; standing in queues with absolutely no makeup.

It should be also noted that Ajith Kumar has successfully stood away from gossips since he married Mollywood actress Shalini in 2000. Both Ajith and Shalini are apparently leading a happy married life, and many people consider them as the most envied couple in Kollywood.

Ajith Kumar's take on politics

Tamil Nadu is such a state where most of the top-rated celebrities finally end up their career in politics. When MG Ramachandran (MGR) became the chief minister of the state, many celebrities in Tamil Nadu started dreaming of becoming the head of the state one day or the other.

It was Jayalalitha and Karunanidhi who later became the CM from the film industry. Even though Captain Vijayakanth and Sarathkumar tried to make it big in politics, they failed miserably in attaining public support. Recently Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan had also openly expressed their ambition to enter politics.

But Ajith Kumar's stand on a possible political entry is very different. The 'Viswasam' actor recently made it clear that voting is his only connection to politics. Ajith Kumar made this statement on January 22 when several reports surfaced all across the internet stating that Thala may join BJP in the near future.

"The only and best association I have with politics is to queue up to cast my vote as a citizen. I never imposed my political preferences on anyone," said Ajith Kumar in his statement.

Recently, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan had said that Ajith Kumar should play a crucial role in taking prime minister Narendra Modi's schemes to the general public.

Ajith Kumar disbanded fans

Fans may be good for the industry in one way, but when these group of people shows their vicious side, problems arise, and in a state like Tamil Nadu, it has led to open fights and clashes. When fan fight and other issues went beyond limits, Ajith Kumar disbanded all his fans club, an act which no other celebrity has dared to do before or after.

While disbanding his fans club, Ajith Kumar also made it clear that he has done so to ensure that neither he nor his fans are coloured politically at any point in time.