After completing its first week on a high note, Ajith Kumar's Pongal release Viswasam has entered its second week with a bang. The movie has retained more or less the same number of screens and expected to do well on Saturday and Sunday.

In the first weekend, Viswasam had earned Rs 43.74 crore after opening to positive reviews from the critics and public. The extended Pongal holiday ensured the Siurthai Siva-directorial to pull the audience to theatres on weekdays.

Viswasam has added around Rs 22 crore to take its total over Rs 65 crore in the first week at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is expected to easily gross around Rs 75-78 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Viswasam outside Tamil Nadu

The Ajith-starrer is estimated to have grossed around Rs 7.5 crore in Karnataka, over Rs 3.8 crore in Kerala and over 2.20 crore from rest of India. The total collection of the film at the domestic box office stands at 78.5 crore.

Overseas Box Office

The Ajith-starrer has raked in collected $220,000, so far, at the US box office. The estimated gross collection of the movie from the overseas centres is over Rs 25 crore to take its total tally to Rs 103.5 crore.

Please note that these are estimated numbers collected from the various sources and not the official numbers.

However, KJR Studios, the distributor of Viswasam, has already claimed that the film grossed over Rs 125 crore in first week. "#Viswasam125CroresVettai - Angali pangali ooda aadharavula #Viswasam has crossed 125 crores gross in TAMIL NADU alone by the end of today! Thank you makkaley . [sic]," the official Twitter handle of the studios posted.