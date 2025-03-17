'Why such heavy makeup and pink lipstick?': Pregnant Kiara Advani visits Ayan Mukerji's house with Sidharth Malhotra for a condolence meet; gets trolled

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is reeling from a personal loss as his father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passed away on March 14. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on the same day. Several industry members and close friends of the late actor paid their final respects.

Close friends of Ayan have been visiting his residence to support him during this difficult time.

Pregnant Kiara Advani visits Ayan Mukherjee's house with Sidharth Malhotra for a condolence meet; gets trolled for applying heavy makeup and pink lipstick

On Sunday, March 16, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are expecting their first child, arrived at Ayan Mukerji's residence. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Vaibhavi Merchant were also spotted entering his house.

Sidharth Malhotra wore an all-blue ensemble for the visit. A video from outside Ayan's house shows the couple stepping out of their car and making their way inside. Sidharth was protective of mom-to-be Kiara, ensuring that the paparazzi didn't capture her too closely.

However, a new set of pictures has since gone viral, showing Sidharth and Kiara leaving Ayan's house. Kiara was seated in the backseat, wearing an oversized baby pink striped shirt. Her lipstick was also visible in the pictures.

Netizens were quick to criticize Kiara for wearing heavy makeup and lipstick, questioning the appropriateness of her look while visiting someone grieving the loss of a parent.

A user wrote, "with full make-up she went."

Another mentioned, "Loud blush and lipstick,"

Work Front

Kiara Advani will be seen in War 2, which also features Jr NTR. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji.