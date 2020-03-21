Out of all the BFFs Bollywood has seen over the years, the friendship between Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora has always remained quite popular. The divas not only continue to give us major friendship goals but also all of them are total fashionistas.

While Kareena, Malaika and Amrita, Karisma are always seen together; we quite miss Sonam Kapoor in this dynamics. Not only have they not mentioned Sonam on their social media in a long time but have also not been seen hanging out together. Not just that, while the other actresses have made it to Kareena Kapoor's radio show (in person) despite being in the country several times, Sonam chose to go with pre-recorded videos for the show.

Recently, when Kareena was maintaining some social distancing amid the fears of coronavirus, she video called Amrita and Malaika. Bebo showed us how one can keep themselves in isolation, maintain distance and still be in touch. However, this time again, we missed seeing Sonam on the video call with the trio.

While we know that Sonam Kapoor has shifted base to London with her hubby and keeps coming back to the country to meet her parents or for work assignments and we are sincerely hoping that this is what's keeping Sonam away from her girl-gang and nothing else.

Sonam Kapoor's adorable video for mother-in-law

An adorable video of Sonam Kapoor interacting with her mother-in-law has now gone viral. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently came back from London and are in self-quarantine mode. The couple is also maintaining distance from their parents and interacting with them from a distance. A cute video of Sonam Kapoor interacting with her mother-in-law from glass balcony is making the rounds on social media.

Sonam also advised everyone to stay safe and wrote, "hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and exercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc)."