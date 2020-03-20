https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/689224/kareena-karisma-attend-ritesh-sidhwanis-birthday-bash.jpg IBTimes IN

While this may seem to be a time where social distancing looks very crucial, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to stay connected to the fans. Due to COVID-19, most of the stars have self quarantined themselves and have been spending time with their dear ones.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been sharing pictures and videos on her social media and showing a glimpse of her life to her beloved fans. She is making sure that we don't miss out on the latest development in her lives and in fact get to know their inside story as well.

Giving out major Best Friends Forever goals, Kareena Kapoor Khan yesterday shared a picture of catching up with her girl gang. In the picture, Bebo can be seen as video conferencing with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

These Bollywood divas can be spotted in basic no-makeup look, comfortable in their night wears. While Kareena can be seen in a black sleeping suit with white hearts on it, Malaika works a white t-shirt with a beauty mask on her face. Amrita can be meanwhile seen pouting for her lovely girls. The picture was captioned, "The best way to catch up with girls"

Check out this picture!

The picture that has been shared by Kareena was initially shared by Malaika Arora through her Instagram story. Chaiyaan-Chaiyaan fame also shared a picture of having a video chat with her mother and sister Amrita, afterwards. While it's difficult, even for stars to meet in person with each other, social media is helping them to stay closer and stronger in the time of crisis.

Celebrities have been taking all precautionary measures to avoid falling in the trap of Coronavirus. COVID-19 is a new pandemic that can affect your lungs and airways. It is caused by a virus called coronavirus. Everyone should do what they can to stop coronavirus from spreading. Social distancing and sanitising are must during these days. One should avoid stepping out as much as possible.