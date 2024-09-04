Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is keeping herself away from showbiz and is busy with motherhood. The versatile actor was last seen in the film Zero which was released in 2018.

The actor has reportedly shifted her base to London and giving time to her kids Vamika and Akaay. Anushka Sharma arrived in Mumbai, for the second time since the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli, in London.

On Tuesday, Anushka was spotted at the Mumbai airport after returning from London. The actor's airport look was on point. She slayed an all-black look. Anushka also wore dark glasses and tied her hair in a neat bun.

'Why so much arrogance, attitude?': Netizens body shame Anushka Sharma brutally as she returns to Mumbai sans Virat Kohli and kids

Several videos and pictures of Anushka Sharma heading towards her car have gone viral.

As Anushka walked out of the airport she smiled and waved at the paps stationed there. Before getting into her car, she paused and posed for the photographers.

In the clips, Anushka was seen heading to her car alone, without her husband star cricketer Virat Kohli and kids.

Netizens were curious to know whether Virat and the kids would join her later or not.

A section of netizens slammed her for her attitude and was of the view that her body language had a sense of arrogance and she didn't appear warm.

A user wrote, "When you are in healthy relationships you always gain weight."

Another mentioned, "She is deprived of attention. So she is looking here and there, here and even in London."

The third user said, "So much attitude...is she having attitude bcz of she being Mrs Kohli or what ....then toh Mrs Pataudi is quite sober."

The fourth user wrote, "She has come to earn in India. Will go back and stay in UK. She doesn't feel safe to stay in Mumbai. But earn in Mumbai and go back and spend in UK."

Some social media trolls body-shamed her and pointed out that she has gained weight. Some even commented that her lips are back to original.

Why is Anushka Sharma here in Mumbai?

Anushka is reportedly in Mumbai for an event, which is scheduled for September 6.

Virat and Anushka have been in London. The actor welcomed her second child, Akaay in London.

The actor and cricketer Virat Kohli ditched Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai.

They recently attended a kirtan led by the famous Krishna Das at Union Chapel in London, which Anushka shared on her Instagram Stories.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's marriage

Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and announced the birth of their son Akaay in February 2024.

Sharing the happy news with their fans. Anushka Sharma wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Professional life

Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She later shot to fame with movies like Band Baaja Baarat, Badmaash Company, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan and Zero. Anushka will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film's final release date is yet to be announced.