Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices. Be it traditional, beachwear, blazer or pants, the actor oozes charm in whatever she dons. She doesn't follow the trend and often wears what she is most comfortable in.

The actor is gearing up for her film The Buckingham Murders.

For the trailer launch, Kareena opted for a black blazer and loose trouser pant. She ditched the shirt and rounded off her look with sunglasses.

The actor exuded boss lady vibes, but the netizens were unimpressed with Bebo's choice of outfit.

A user wrote, "Why did she ditch the shirt."

Another mentioned, "Trying to hide her gained weight."

The next one mentioned, " She wore Saif Ali Khan's outfit it seems."

At the event, the actor addressed a lot of issues surrounding her film.

She also spoke about the paparazzo culture and got emotional as a mother and shared what motherhood feels like.

A journalist asked, what is that one thing you are trying to figure out??"

Kareena said, "How do the paps always know where we are? I should be a detective to them.?

She also said how acting runs in her blood.

About the film

In the film, Kareena plays the role of detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who has lost her child and is tracking down a child's murder.

The film premiered at last year's BFI London Film Festival and will receive a limited release in theatres before debuting on Netflix.

Work Front

Kareena was last seen in the film Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Before that, she made her streaming debut with Sujoy Ghosh's mystery movie Jaane Jaan, based on the popular novel The Devotion of Suspect X.