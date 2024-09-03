Several reports claim that Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage has hit rock bottom and Abhi-Ash Bachchan has parted ways. The speculation started after the couple didn't pose together at Ambani's wedding. Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Agastya, and Amitabh Bachchan.

After Aishwarya and Abhishek posed separately for shutterbugs, rumours of separation fuelled further that something was not right in the Bachchan family. The reports further stated that Abhishek and Aish are living separately.

'Why can't she leave her daughter independently'

On Monday, videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya arriving at Bachchan's house, Jalsa, in Mumbai surfaces online. The news was a sigh of relief from fans as the couple stayed together. Contrary to the rumours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya stay at Former Miss World's mother's house and Abhishek stays with his family separately.

In the video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen getting out of their car outside the house. And Aaradhya was seen in her school uniform. In the clip, Aaradhya held her bottle and Aishwarya and her daughter entered the bungalow.

The mother-daughter duo didn't pose for the photographers stationed outside the house. while Aaradhya was also engrossed in herself.

This is the first time Aaradhya was spotted in a school uniform. Her hair was nicely tied, and she had put on a hairband.

Netizens slammed Aishwarya for not allowing her daughter to travel to school alone and be there always.

A user said, "She should leave her daughter and let her be independent."

Another mentioned, "First time saw Aaradhya in school uniform."

Some days back, Abhishek stepped out, and what caught the attention was that he was not wearing his wedding ring, which fuelled the divorce buzz.

Last week, Abhishek Bachchan, along with his mother actor Jaya Bachchan and sister, Shweta Bachchan were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Once again, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's absence had led to divorce speculations.

In the video, Abhishek greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he exited the airport and walked towards his car. Jaya Bachchan was in a sombre mood; she waved or smiled and walked towards her car, while Shweta smiled as she looked around.

Personal life

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple has not said anything, confirming or denying the divorce rumours.