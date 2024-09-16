After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted with their daughter Raha at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday morning. It seemed like the family headed for a vacation. Several videos of Alia, Ranbir, and Raha have surfaced online.

However, amid several videos, a clip that has gone viral shows Neetu making a surprise visit to the airport. As soon as Alia saw Raha, she hugged her and asked 'What timing.'

Neetu first hugged her son Ranbir and then Alia Bhatt.

However, Raha's reaction to seeing her grandmother Neetu Kapoor was simply priceless.

Raha and Neetu were seen talking. Raha was gesturing to dad Neetu and also was heard saying, 'So much poo poo'.

Raha and Neetu's interaction has left the internet gushing about their cute conversation.

Another clip shows Raha waving at photographers and smiling seeing the fans. Ranbir also clicked a picture with Neetu Kapoor.

Seeing Neetu and Raha's conversation, netizens had mixed reactions to Neetu greeting little Raha at the airport. A section of netizens was of the view that don't they meet and greet at home it seems.

Some were smitten by Raha's cuteness and were of the view that Raha is Alia's mini version.

A user wrote, "Alia doesnt look that excited to see Neetu Kapoor in front of cams etc just a good scene that's all.."

Another mentioned, "All of a sudden they wanna show her off now."

The third one wrote, "Her only mistake in her life is Alia is her Mother."

On September 15, Karisma Kapoor shared a series of pictures from the Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The pictures featured Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and others. Ranbir couldn't take his eyes off his daughter Raha. Alia was missing from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The film is slated to release on 11th October. She also has Alpha which is currently being shot. Both Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra Part 2 and Love & War.

Ranbir will be seen in Animal Park and Ramayana.