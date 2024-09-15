Bollywood celebs are immersed in festive fervour. Several celebrities have welcomed lord Ganesha at their homes. Be it Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonu Sood, or Shilpa Shetty, among others. On Sunday, the Kapoor family shared the pictures of their recent Ganpati get-together.

Fam jam: Kapoor family soak in Ganpati festive fervour, Ranbir Kapoor can't take his eyes off his daughter Raha

Karisma Kapoor shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram from their festive family time which have taken the internet by storm.

The pictures feature, Kareena, Karisma, Jeh, Taimur, Ranbir holding Raha close and others.

However, it was Ranbir holding his daughter Raha close left the internet gushing.

In one of the pictures, Ranbir was seen daughter Raha in his arms as they stand for the family picture. The second snap Ranbir lovingly looking adorably at his little munchkin while she looks towards the camera.

However, little Jeh is seen enjoying his time with his cousin, and Taimur is seen looking at his cousin's sister Raha.

Another picture showed Karisma posing before Lord Ganesha's idol, followed by a closer glimpse of Modaks. "Modaks and Memories #GaneshChaturthi #FamilyTime," the post was captioned.

Aadar Jain also shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram. In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with his mother Reema Kapoor while his fiancé Alekha Advani was sitting on the other side. The trio flashed sweet smiles for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a sneak peek into her Ganpati celebrations. In the photo, she was seen posing with her sons Taimur and Jeh. The trio was seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol as they sought blessings. "Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

However, netizens noticed that Alia Bhatt wasn't part of the Ganpati celebrations.

During the Ganpati visarjan also Alia was missing, the videos and pictures that went viral saw, Alia and Soni along with Raha while Neetu Singh and Ranbir Kapoor were seen during the visarjan.

Neetu Kapoor also dropped pictures from their Ganpati visarjan celebrations.

When Ranbir opened up about his married life

A few months ago, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his married life with Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF. He said, "You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given... the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that and never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life."

Ranbir Kapoor added, "I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter."

Personal life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.