Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan landed in Dubai to attend the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2024.

And once again, the mother-daughter duo garnered headlines, as they were once spotted sans Abhishek Bachchan.

There have been several occasions where Aishwarya and Aaradhya have ventured out either on vacation or events without Abhishek.

And with this once again, Aishwarya and Abhishek's martial life has come under scanner as eagle-eyed netizens spotted Aishwarya without her wedding ring.

Several videos and pictures of Aishwarya along with her daughter warmly greeting fans have surfaced.

A video shows Aishwarya greeting fans. Another clip shows, Aishwarya and Aaradhya being welcomed by the event organizers, they were also given a bouquet as a token of respect. Both of them graciously accepted the love and warmth and also clicked selfies with fans.

Who wore what

Aishwarya looked stunning and breathtakingly beautiful in a black sweatshirt and black pants. She kept her hair loose and open. Aishwarya held Aaradhya close as they made their way to their room.

However, netizens took to the paparazzi comment section and not only noticed that Aishwarya's wedding ring was missing but also slammed the former Miss World for keeping the same hairstyle at every event. Some events said that doesn't Aaradhya have school to attend.

A user wrote, "Daughter has no school to attend?

Another mentioned, "She needs to change her hairstyle."

The third one mentioned, "What's with the same drama of clinging onto her all the frigging time."

Abhishek Bachchan addresses divorce rumours

This isn't the first time such rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek have surfaced. Just weeks earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was also seen without his wedding ring. The actor also spoke about ongoing chatter about his marital life.

In an interview with Bollywood UK Media, the actor flaunted his wedding ring and said that he was "still married." Unhappy with the speculations Abhishek slammed the media for being insensitive and talking and writing about his marital life.

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not spoken about the rumours of their divorce.

The speculation started after the couple didn't pose together at Ambani's wedding. Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Agastya, and Amitabh Bachchan. After Aishwarya and Abhishek posed separately for Shutterbugs, the separation rumours led to ongoing speculation that something was not right between the Bachchan family. The reports further stated that Abhishek and Aish are living separately.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born in November 2011.