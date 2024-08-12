Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Of late, several reports claim that there is trouble in Ash and Abhi's marriage.

It has been widely reported that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have parted ways. The speculation started after the couple didn't pose together at Ambani's wedding. Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Agastya, and Amitabh Bachchan. After Aishwarya and Abhishek posed separately for Shutterbugs, the separation rumours gave rise to ongoing speculations that something was not right between the Bachchan family. The reports further stated that Abhishek and Aish are living separately.

'Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced': Did Abhishek Bachchan confirm ending marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Actor reacts [Watch]

After this, Aishwarya also went on a vacation to the US with her daughter Aaradhya sans Abhishek. Last week Abhishek was in Paris cheering for Indian athletes without Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Amid divorce and speculation rumours a video featuring Abhishek Bachchan has gone viral that shows him addressing the chatter around him has gone viral.

A deep fake video shows Abhishek saying, "Aishwarya and I are getting divorced".

Abhishek supposedly says, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced."

The lip sync doesn't match the video, and it seems fabricated to create unnecessary controversy.

As soon as the fake video went viral, Abhishek Bachchan spoke to the media and dismissed the divorce rumours.

In an interview with Bollywood UK Media, the actor flaunted his wedding ring and said that he was "still married." Unhappy with the speculations Abhishek slammed the media for being insensitive and talking and writing stuff about his marital life

Both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not spoken about the rumours of their divorce.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.