Popular boy band the Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, held another Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium which was attended by Nick Jonas's wife actor Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka looked stunning as she arrived at the event wearing a white low-neck crop top and matching skirt. However, it was the neckpiece that Priyanka wore that wowed her fans.

PeeCee wore a choker with her daughter's name Malti Marie Chopra inscribed on it. She completed her look by wearing high blue heels. The actor was no less than a fan of Jonas's brothers enjoying the moment and hooting and whistling, she even smiled and waved at a fan and also said 'hi'.

Priyanka was trolled for wearing a white bralette for the concert.

Several fan accounts posted videos and pictures of Priyanka cheering for Nick at the concert.

What caught everyone's attention was Priyanka Chopra was seen kissing and hugging Nick Jonas.

In the video shared by a fan page, Priyanka went backstage as the brothers performed. One of the videos shows Priyanka kissing her husband Nick and giving him a hug. She also clapped and cheered for him throughout the concert.

Apart from Priyanka, the show was also attended by her mother Madhu Chopra. Nick's parents--Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr also attended the show.

Work front

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. She will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Fans will also see Priyanka with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.