The Archies gang starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Saigal, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina came together for a noble cause on Indian's77th Independence Day.

Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda turned volunteers at the popular restaurant The Bombay Canteen

The stars enthusiastically participated in the event and were seen serving food at the Bombay Canteen, adorned in white attires, the star cast served food with a smile and also greeted the guests with humility.

It so happened that the restaurant hosted a feast on Independence Day with the noble purpose of donating all proceeds from the event towards supporting underprivileged individuals.

Suhana Khan shared a glimpse of the event on Instagram and wished her followers a 'Happy Independence Day.'

While Suhana and Agastya twinned in white traditional outfits, Khushi wore a light pink dress.

Several pictures and videos of the star kids have gone on social media platforms.

Khushi Kapoor served milk cake at the event, shared and shared how her outfit perfectly matched the colour of the delectable sweet. She also conveyed her Independence Day greetings to her fans.

About The Archies

Suhana, Agastya and Khushi are all set to make their debut with The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Indian adaption of 'The Archies' is all set to release on Netflix. However, the release date of the film has not been confirmed yet by the makers. It is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.