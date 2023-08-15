Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking high with the success of the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film was a comeback of Karan Johar on the director's seat after a hiatus of seven long years. Alia Bhatt had a magnificent 2023, after the success of her Bollywood films from Gangubai Kathiawadi to Rocky Aur Rani. She made her big Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. The film feature Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia Bhatt was slammed for her act in Heart of Stone

Although fans didn't like Alia's acting in the film, netizens slammed her for not being able to pull off stunts and her portrayal of dialogues didn't connect with the ardent movie buffs.

Not many know that Alia Bhatt was pregnant with Raha during the filming of Heart Of Stone. The actor shared the news of pregnancy with Gal and also said in various interviews that Gal and the team took utmost care of her during her pregnancy and shooting schedule.

However, recently, a clip from Alia Bhatt's promotional interview surfaced online, wherein the actress praised her co-star, Gal Gadot for her hospitality during their first meeting. Alia recalled how Gal made coffee for her and an excited Alia shared how she was treated and hosted by Gal with her husband -actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia's interview was well received by her fans but, eagle-eyed netizens found something unusual with Alia's face and pointed out that her skin looks whiter.

Did Alia Bhatt get skin whitening treatment? Netizens react

Netizens on Reddit shared a picture collage of Alia Bhatt featuring her before and after looks. Alia Bhatt was slammed for using skin whiteners for colour correction.

Alia Bhatt's whiter skin tone grabbed many eyeballs as the video went viral on the internet.

While one user commented, "They're trying to market her like a Korean babydoll."

Another wrote, "Why does Alia look whiter than Gal Gadot."

The third one mentioned, "Is it the glutathione injections?"

The fourth one of the view, "After so many nose jobs, lip surgeries, hairline surgeries, she should be the last one to pail the gyan over being natural/ vegan."

Time and again Alia's physical transformation has always been the subject of debate online, where many claimed she had gone through several cosmetic surgeries to attain those skin and features.

What is Glutathione?

Glutathione is basically an antioxidant and is made up of three amino acids, namely cysteine, glycine and glutamate. "It is a powerful antioxidant that helps in cellular repair, and muscle repair and is used as a pain suppressant in cancer patients. Now because it is an antioxidant, it manages to suppress the levels of melanin that decide skin pigmentation. Hence its popularity in skin creams, serums and lotions, all meant for topical application. Taking glutathione by IV injection seems to prevent nerve damage and other toxicities from the cancer drug cisplatin. And IV products can only be given by a healthcare provider. But while glutathione is good for a number of other purposes, there isn't enough reliable information or scientific data to say whether injections help in permanent skin lightening. In fact, no dermatologist would advise injections," says Dr Deepti Rana, Senior Consultant, Laser and Aesthetic Physician Dermatology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchseel Park, New Delhi.

Work front

Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The actress Hollywood's debut movie, Heart Of Stone is streaming on Netflix.