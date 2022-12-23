Bigg Bos 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's ugly fight never fails to garner headlines. Earlier this week, the two inmates were again at loggerheads and hurled abuses at each other. It so happened that the new caption of the house MC Stan nominated Tina Datta, to which the actress objected, not only did she raise a question but she also asked Stan to justify the reason for nominating her. This didn't go down well with Shalin. In no time, Shalin and Stan had an ugly argument.

Other inmates in the house tried to intervene so that the matter doesn't go out of hand. Stan and Shalin were almost on the verge of getting into physical violence, in fact, their aggression went on to an extent that even their mothers and sisters were getting abused for no fault.

Salman Khan will be hosting Shukravaar Ka Vaar today and will be schooling the contestants for their behaviour in the house.

Salman Khan spoke about Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's behaviour on Bigg Boss 16

On Friday, ColorsTV shared a promo video of the upcoming weekend episode featuring Salman, Shalin and MC Stan. In the clip, Salman Khan lashes out at MC Stan and Shalin for dragging and abusing each other's mother and sister.

A furious Salman says, "Aap dono ki harkaton ki wajah se aapki ma aur beheno ko kyun gaali milti hai (because of your actions on the show, why should your sisters and mothers be abused)?"

He adds, Mein aapko fill in the blanks deta hoon. Shalin 'hoshyari mat... (let me play a game of fill in the blanks with you, Shalin 'don't act smart...'?" Shalin responded to Salman by saying 'sorry sir', Salman seemed to copy his body language, and said, "Aise kyun ho jate ho (why do you behave like this)?" Salman then questions MC Stan, asking him to fill in the blank, "Uski... mein (I will...)?"

Watch:

A user said, "Unfair bb biased bb. Reality shows me."

Another mentioned, "Iss bar to Shalin ne Gali dena suru kiya or to or Stan ke ammie abbu pe vi gaya (It was Shalin who started abusing first).

A third user mentioned, "Shalin's acting is on another level."

Apart from high voltage drama, the highlight of Shukarvaar Ka Vaar will be actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be appearing in the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming film, Ved. For the unversed, Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the film Ved. The film will be released in theatres on December 30.