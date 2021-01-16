India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has started the world's largest vaccination drive. In his virtual programmes, he has mentioned that he aims to vaccinate more than 1.3 billion people against the coronavirus. Actress Pooja Bedi, the mother of star kid Alaya F, took to Twitter and posed several questions. According to her, if a person has to maintain the same protocols which were imposed during the pandemic, even after taking the vaccine, does that have any purpose?

If I get vaccinated:

1.- Can I stop wearing the mask?

- No

2.- Can they reopen restaurants etc and everyone work normally?

- No

3.- Will I be resistant to covid?

- Maybe, but we don't know exactly, it probably won't stop you getting it

Contd... please read on...

@WHO @pfizer

Does not eliminate the virus.

Does not prevent death.

Does not guarantee you won't get it.

Does not prevent you from getting it.

Does not stop you passing it on

Does not eliminate the need for travel bans.

Does not eliminate the need for business closures...

Does not eliminate the need for lockdown

Does not eliminate the need for masking...

Damn..

All that pushing us to take the vaccine with zero guarantees, no responsibility for side effects, and no changes in what we are enduring...

Why then should we take the vaccine?

@WHO

If I get vaccinated:

1.- Can I stop wearing the mask?

- No

2.- Can they reopen restaurants etc and everyone work normally?

- No

3.- Will I be resistant to covid?

- Maybe, but we don't know exactly, it probably won't stop you getting it

Contd... please read on... @WHO @pfizer — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 15, 2021

Does not eliminate the virus.

Does not prevent death.

Does not guarantee you won’t get it.

Does not prevent you from getting it.

Does not stop you passing it on

Does not eliminate the need for travel bans.

Does not eliminate the need for business closures...



keep reading.. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 15, 2021

Does not eliminate the need for lockdown

Does not eliminate the need for masking...

Damn..



All that pushing us to take the vaccine with zero guarantees, no responsibility for side effects, and no changes in what we are enduring...



Why then should we take the vaccine? @WHO — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 15, 2021

She was quickly schooled by a few netizens.

1. It prevents a person from getting severe complications.

2. It helps in improving the immunity (antibody titre) of an individual against COVID .

3. It reduces the spread of infection (exact quantum of its efficacy is not known) — drsrikanth?? (@drsripedoph) January 16, 2021

If i wear helmet :



Can i run my bike into a truck?

No.

Can i jump off a building and survive?

No

If a rock falls on my head can i be sure I survive?

No



Then why wear helmet?



मंदबुद्धि औरत — Utkarsh Kr. Tripathi (@Bhartiya_Kopite) January 16, 2021

JUST in case you get corona, don't forget to upload your crying video to apologise as you fight to take every single breath. — Woke Monk (@WokeMonk) January 16, 2021

JUST in case you get corona, don't forget to upload your crying video to apologise as you fight to take every single breath. — Woke Monk (@WokeMonk) January 16, 2021

Various Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, rapper Raftaar, had tested positive for COVID 19. They have all managed to recover as well.

Among Hollywood icons, Tom Hanks, (and his wife), Hugh Grant, Robert Pattinson had tested positive for cancer.