India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has started the world's largest vaccination drive. In his virtual programmes, he has mentioned that he aims to vaccinate more than 1.3 billion people against the coronavirus. Actress Pooja Bedi, the mother of star kid Alaya F, took to Twitter and posed several questions. According to her, if a person has to maintain the same protocols which were imposed during the pandemic, even after taking the vaccine, does that have any purpose?
If I get vaccinated:
1.- Can I stop wearing the mask?
- No
2.- Can they reopen restaurants etc and everyone work normally?
- No
3.- Will I be resistant to covid?
- Maybe, but we don't know exactly, it probably won't stop you getting it
@WHO @pfizer
@WHO @pfizer
Does not eliminate the virus.
Does not prevent death.
Does not guarantee you won't get it.
Does not prevent you from getting it.
Does not stop you passing it on
Does not eliminate the need for travel bans.
Does not eliminate the need for business closures...
Does not eliminate the need for lockdown
Does not eliminate the need for masking...
Damn..
All that pushing us to take the vaccine with zero guarantees, no responsibility for side effects, and no changes in what we are enduring...
Why then should we take the vaccine?
@WHO

She was quickly schooled by a few netizens.
1. It prevents a person from getting severe complications.— drsrikanth?? (@drsripedoph) January 16, 2021
2. It helps in improving the immunity (antibody titre) of an individual against COVID .
3. It reduces the spread of infection (exact quantum of its efficacy is not known)
If i wear helmet :— Utkarsh Kr. Tripathi (@Bhartiya_Kopite) January 16, 2021
Can i run my bike into a truck?
No.
Can i jump off a building and survive?
No
If a rock falls on my head can i be sure I survive?
No
Then why wear helmet?
मंदबुद्धि औरत
JUST in case you get corona, don't forget to upload your crying video to apologise as you fight to take every single breath.— Woke Monk (@WokeMonk) January 16, 2021
Various Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, rapper Raftaar, had tested positive for COVID 19. They have all managed to recover as well.
