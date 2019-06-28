After Enthiran and Indian, Shankar seems to be interested in making a sequel to his yet another hit movie. The hit machine is now planning the second instalment of his blockbuster film, Mudhalvan. But this time not with Arjun Sarja rather with an actor who rejected the offer to star in the first part.

Well, rumours are rife that Shankar is in talks with Vijay for Mudhalvan 2. The director initially had Rajinikanth in mind, but the Tamil superstar's plan to enter full-time politics before 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections made the director prefer Vijay to the Tamil superstar.

During the promotional event of Shankar's 2.0, the director was asked about Mudhalvan sequel in a couple of chat shows. The director had indicated that if he ever made a sequel, the movie would either star Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, but if the script demanded a younger hero, Vijay would be the first choice to play the lead.

Apart from Rajini's political commitments, Shankar may have opted for Vijay also because the script demanded young hero, say reports.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth was the first choice to play the lead role in the first part of Mudhalvan. After he rejected, the director offered Vijay, but he too was not keen to be part of the film.

Both the stars had turned down the offer as it had heavy political content and Raghuvaran's character of Chief Minister Aranganathar was believed to be inspired by late DMK patriarch, M Karunanidhi.

However, Shankar has to complete Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan before taking up Mudhalvan 2. Whereas Vijay has to complete Bigil and an untitled film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It may be recalled that Shankar, who was a protégé of Vijay's father-filmmaker SA Chandrasekar, had worked with Thalapathy in Nanban, a remake of Bollywood blockbuster film 3 Idiots.