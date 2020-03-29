Samantha Akkineni is known as a very strong, bold, intelligent, fearless and kind-hearted person. Well, this is what we know. But not many know that Samantha is scared of her co-star Jr NTR. Sounds something is fishy.

Samantha and Jr NTR have done Brindavanam, Rabhasa, Ramayya Vastavayya and Janatha Garage together. Also, it is said that they might pair up for the fifth time for Ayinanu Poyiravale Hastinaku, which is said to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Well, talking about why Samantha is scared of Jr NTR, the actor, in an interview revealed that she has somehow managed to work with Tarak, because it is difficult for any actress.

"The problem is that he dances so well, that there is no second take. So I have to do the steps perfectly right in the first take itself. Otherwise, the whole team would be looking at me like 'why don't you do'. So when it comes to dancing with Tarak, I am always scared," said the Oh Baby! actress.

Currently, Samantha is chilling and having fun at home with husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and pet dog Hash Akkineni as a part of lockdown of the country due to Coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of her first ever web series The Family Man season 2. She had recently signed Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara also. She also has Ashwin Saravanan's horror-thriller.

Jr NTR is busy with RRR related things and is working from home as shoot of RRR is halted for a few days from now.