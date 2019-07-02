Sai Pallavi had initially captured the hearts of the South Indian audience with her cute expressions and acting in Malayalam movie Premam. As the film became a huge blockbuster, she started receiving offers from other Tamil and Telugu film industries and within a short period of time, she became one of the most sought after heroines down south.

Sai Pallavi made her debut in Telugu and Tamil with Fidaa and Maari 2, respectively. Even though her performance in these movies was well-received by the audience, the actress is apparently not getting offers in big-budget movies featuring top stars.

As per industry experts, Sai Pallavi is not getting big-budget offers due to her girl-next-door image. In big-budget movies, most of the directors, especially in Tollywood and Kollywood, want to rope in heroines who have an ultra-glamorous appeal which Pallavi lacks badly. Moreover, she is also not interested in doing glamorous roles and is more keen on doing author-backed characters that explore the actress in her.

It was earlier reported that Sai Pallavi had rejected an offer to star in a movie with Mahesh Babu in the lead role. As per close sources to the actress, it has been learned that Pallavi rejected this offer because she had very less room to perform.

Sai Pallavi is currently busy with the works of her new movie Virata Parvam 1992. The film stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role and the shooting of the film began on June 15 at Dharipally village in Telangana. The first schedule of the movie was wrapped up by the makers in a couple of days and they will soon begin the second schedule which is expected to be a long one.

Sai Pallavi's role in Virata Parvam 1992 is touted to be very challenging and this is one of the reasons that compelled her to accept the offer.