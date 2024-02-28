All eyes are set on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's big, fat pre-wedding festivity. The three-day extravaganza and pre-wedding gala are set to commence on March 1, 2024, and will go on till March 3, 2024. The three-day wedding festivities will have a blend of traditions, culture, and colourful and modernised life experiences for the guests. The venue for the event is the opulent Ambani Estate in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Industrialists, dignitaries will be attending the pre-wedding event

Each day will have a specific theme. 'An Evening in Everland', 'A Walk on the Wildside', and 'Mela Rouge' are the themes for the first three days.

The final day includes the "Tusker Trails" event, encouraging "casual chic" dressing to complement the lush surroundings of Jamnagar city.

Despite these suggestions, guests are free to wear what they find comfortable. All guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights from Mumbai or Delhi on March 1 between 8 am-1 pm.

The venue will have an extravagant spread for the guests. The resplendent décor, glitz, glamour, dance and music, are celebrating time for Ambani's.

It has been reported that there will be special surprise performances at the events during the three-day wedding celebration. The pre-wedding bash will see Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan, and composer duo Ajay-Atul, among others, perform. Illusionist David Blaine will also perform his tricks at the event.

The guests have already started arriving at the venue, Rihaan's team, Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, B Praak Big B and Abhishek Bachchan among others have already arrived at the venue.

The venue will be decked up to welcome Rihanna and other celebs.

The special pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, CEO of renowned pharmaceuticals, Encore Healthcare.

Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, discussed the reasons behind choosing Jamnagar as the wedding venue.

In an interview with CNBC Awaaz, Anant Ambani shared why the family chose Jamnagar for the wedding. He said, "My grandmother is from Jamnagar. My mother has built the whole city. They have built the whole thing brick by brick. I have spent a lot of time here as a child. Mumbai is my home, but my heart is in Jamnagar. My parents and grandmother also suggested that we pick Jamnagar as the venue. It also allows me to celebrate with my colleagues, and the other people I work with."