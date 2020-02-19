Rana Daggubati's Hiranyakasipha is said to be delayed because director Gunasekhar is still busy with its pre-production works. This much-awaited mythological film is expected to go on floors in October this year.

Rana Daggubati announced to do the movie Hiranyakasipha a long time ago. Ever since all his fans have been eagerly waiting to see his first look and hear about its release. But the makers are yet to start shooting of the movie. They have yet to announce the many details of it. The fans wondering their silence.

Gunasekhar busy with pre-production activities

But the buzz in the T-Town is that Gunasekhar is now busy with the pre-production activities, which he has planned to wrap up by August and kick-start its shoot in October. Suresh Babu, who is bankrolling it, is now busy erecting giant sets at Ramanaidu Studios in Vizag and a major portion of the shoot will take place in this studio.

"There is a lot of animation and VFX work involved in this film and pre-production work is expected to be finalised around August. He wants to come up with a visual extravaganza, so he is working on the graphics too," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Rana Daggubati is playing the title role in Hiranyakashipu "They don't want to go the way of Baahubali and Sye Raa, for which filmmakers put in a lot of money. That's why Gunasekhar is taking so much time for the pre-production and taking care not to exceed the budget", added the source.

Apart from Hiranyakashipu, Rana Daggubati has three other big-ticket projects in his kitty. He is next seen in Hindi movie Haathi Mere Saathi, which is also released as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. He will also star in Tamil and Telugu-bilingual movie Madai Thiranthu / 1945 and Virata Parvam.