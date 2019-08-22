Pakistani official demanded the removal of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra as United Nation's goodwill ambassador over her encouraging nuclear war between the armed neighbouring countries.

Human Rights Minister of Pakistan, Shireen Mazari, in a letter address to UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore, accused the actress of supporting the Indian government's decision of abrogating Section 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status as per the constitution.

"Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she been elevated," the letter read.

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2019

The 37-year old actress who was appointed as the goodwill ambassador in 2016 was criticised over her tweet hailing Indian Army amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. She made headlines after a US citizen of Pakistani origin, Ayesha Malik, condemned her views at a cosmetics event in Los Angeles last week.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this ?? close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

The former Miss World's tweet on February 26 following the Balakot airstrike where Indian Air Force crossed over the border and bombed the headquarter of Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, was cited by Malik as an example of Chopra's "nationalism" that contrasts her representation as a peace advocate.

Chopra responded to Malik's remarks and reasoned that she was "patriotic."

"I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well," Chopra said.

The actress was recently supported by actor colleague Kangana Ranaut who sympathised with Chopra and said that the situation was that of being stuck between "duty and emotions."

"It's not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can't limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day," Kangana said in a statement.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also supported the actress and said that her view will "obviously be an Indian point of view."

"If there is some kind of a controversy and difference in point of view between an average Indian citizen (like Priyanka Chopra) and the Pakistani establishment, obviously her point of view will be an Indian point of view," he said at the sidelines of a literary event in Kolkata.

The United Nations Security Council has echoed India's claim of Kashmir issue being an internal matter according to the 1972 Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration of 1999.