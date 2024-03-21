Kareena Kapoor is a style icon and pure diva, the B-town star never fails to stun her fans with her sartorial choice. The OG Poo is known for her bold and risqué fashion. The actress is gearing up for the release of her film Crew. The actor along with the cast of her movie is on a promotional spree and is often seen making head-turning appearances at recent events.

Bold and beautiful Bebo looks raident in black!

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at the song launch of The Crew titled 'Choli Ke Peeche'. The diva looked stunning in during the launch of the 'Choli' song.

She opted for a sleeveless black buckle top and paired it with a thigh-high slit black skirt as she flaunted her long legs.

Kareena styled the outfit with a pair of silver pumps.

Kareena took to her social media and shared a slew of pictures on her social media ahead of the song launch.

'Why not embrace natural beauty?': Kareena Kapoor shares edited pictures on Instagram story; deletes it later

However, fans of Kareena were waiting with bated breath to see her pictures and soon saw her drop-dead bold and breathtakingly pretty pics on her Instagram stories and eagle-eyed netizens were of the view that her pictures were photoshopped.

A user wrote, "The editing is so much more obvious than in the royal photo that got pulled, I can't believe that Kareena's team allowed this one to go live. I'd expect this level of quality from a D-list influencer."

Another mentioned, "Why to edit pictures when you can embrace the natural body and ageing."

The third mentioned, "Wow I thought Bebo talked about being secure and stuff with age etc. and she also did this. So were those statements just for pretenace ??"

The fourth one noticed that she deleted the pictures after getting trolled and pointed out by fans for heavily edited her naturally looking snaps.

On Thursday, the Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan along with Taimur and Jeh was papped jetting off to an undisclosed location.

About Crew

The film 'Crew' also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The trio play air hostesses, who are tired of their hectic jobs and poor pay. Hassled with unpaid salaries they stumble across gold biscuits strapped to the body of a fellow flight attendant, seeking an opounity the trio rick thier lives to earn quick money to solve thier issues. And what follows is comedy of errors fill with dose of laughter.

Crew is slated to release on March 29, 2024, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma's special cameos.