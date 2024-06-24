On June 23, actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. The interfaith marriage was a simple low-key affair at Sonakshi's residence. The wedding was held in a civil ceremony. While registering her marriage she held her father Shatrughan Sinha's hands.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make their first appearance as husband and wife; pose with paps

Hours after the ceremony, Sonakshi and Zaheer shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. The couple looked beautiful in ivory ensembles.

Later in the day, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception and invited friends from the industry.

Zaheer and Sonakshi made their first appearance as husband and wife and the duo looked truly, madly, deeply in love.

Sonakshi wore a red banarasi saree with a golden border. She wore a sindoor and red chooda. Sonakshi looked resplendent as a new bride. The actor ditched the pastel and pink saree and opted for a red banarsi saree.

Sonakshi's bridal saree was from the designer label Raw Mango. The stunning piece of six-yard wonder was made from silk brocade fabric, featuring the 'chand buta' (crescent moon) motif with a heavily woven golden zari border.

The actor tied her hair into a bun look and adorned it with a garland of jasmine. Zaheer wore a white sherwani.

The red raw mango saree is priced at Rs 79,800.

The new bride paired her saree with a matching red blouse. She looked like a perfect Indian bride as she wore a bindi and a subtle lip colour and opted for the choker. Sonakshi looked lovely.

The actor greeted the paparazzi also posed with them and thanked them for their support.

Netzines were blown away by Sonakshi's bridal look

A user wrote, "Notice that moon and star motifs incorporate faiths with culture. Nothing can beat the glow of a bride in a red silk ensemble."

Another wrote, "Such a beautiful bride and groom. The simplicity yet sophistication of their outfits is truly such a treat for the eyes, especially after an incessant overdose of OTT and heavily curated Bride and Groom looks circulating on socials recently. Also, the best, most endearing part of it all, they're so happy together! Bless them both."

A section of netizens also wrote that Anushka and Deepika also wore red sarees and looked like they copied. But her fans came in support of her and said that red saree and sindoor have been traditional get-ups for ages.