Congratulations are in order as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now husband and wife. The couple registered their marriage in the presence of their family and closest friends.

Hours after their civil marriage, Sonakshi Sinha dropped the first official photos. Newlu-weds Zaheer and Sonakshi exude royalty as they twinned in shades of ivory.

Of love, laughter and happiness as ever after: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding first pics

Sonakshi and Zaheer in a joint post, captioned the slew of wedding pics as: "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. (sic)."

Zaheer Iqbal touches in-laws Shatrugan- Poonam Sinha's feet; newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer hugs and kiss after civil marriage [watch]

After the wedding pictures, a video of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral that shows Zaheer touching Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha's feet and they bless the couple. Minutes later Sonakshi and Zaheer hug and adorably kiss each other.

Take a look

Ahead of the big day, there were lots of speculations about Sonakshi and Zaheer's interfaith marriage. However, on Saturday, the groom Zaheer Iqbal's father Iqbal Ratansi clarified that Sonakshi would not convert to Islam as Zaheer.

After registering their wedding, the newlyweds Sonakshi and Zaheer are hosting a reception for their friends and family in Bastian later tonight.

A look at the décor

Several pictures and videos from the red carpet have gone viral on social media

A video shows, walls decorated with flowers. Guests have started to arrive for the reception, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Aayush Sharma among others.