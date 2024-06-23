And the d-day has arrived for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple are set to tie the knot tonight in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing.

Ahead of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, actor Sonakshi Sinha and her family conducted a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house Ramayana in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam perform pooja ahead of the actor's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Several pictures and videos of the bride-to-be and her parents – veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha have surfaced on social media.

For the puja ceremony, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a blue suit and light blue dupatta. Her mother Poonam Sinha sported a suit with a red dupatta.

Poonam and Sonakshi were also seen having a conversation before they went for the puja ceremony.

Shatrughan Sinha attended the pooja ceremony. He was seen in a denim shirt and matching pants.

A clip shows Sonakshi Sinha and her mother inside a room with Panditji, as they perform puja.

In another video, Poonam sat with a woman as she was seen performing rituals. However, the paparazzi were heard shouting and screaming thus interrupting the puja ceremony.

Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem also reached Ramayana for the ceremony.

After attending the puja, Sonakshi walked out of the room. She stuck her tongue out and flashed the peace sign. Poonam Sinha, who walked behind her, folded her hands at the paparazzi.

She was heard saying, "Thank you."

Poonam, Sonakshi and Shatughan were seen inside a car, veteran actor Shatrughan was seen in fun banter with paps as she smiled and laughed with them. While Poonam and Sonakshi were sitting behind.

Eagle-eyed netizens were of the view that Poonam isn't happy with the wedding, her facial expressions say it all.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "None of the parents seems to be happy, especially the mom she's not even pretending like she's happy & her dad is a good politician & good actor he's smiling, but it's not real."

Another video shows a staff of Sonakshi Sinha bringing a gift and bouquet. It was sent by Sonakshi's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-star, Manisha Koirala.

Inside Sonakshi and Zaheer's mehendi ceremony

Sonakshi and Zaheer from their mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media platforms. She opted for a red suit while Zaheer was seen in a printed red kurta and white pyjama.