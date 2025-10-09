When Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath revealed that he had invested $21 million in consumer tech brand Nothing, it stirred more curiosity. Why would one of India's most disciplined, data-driven investors back a four-year-old smartphone startup in a hyper-saturated market? The answer, he insists, isn't just about hardware—it's about cultural resonance. Let's dive into some specifics.

Nothing, founded in 2020 by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, is not merely building gadgets. It is architecting a design-led movement, merging technology, aesthetic identity, and emotional aspiration. And Kamath is betting big on that future, and he's done his homework

The design factor

Kamath's investment thesis begins with an unusual conviction for a finance-first entrepreneur: design as a moat.

In his now viral infographic on X, he notes that most tech brands compete on specs and pricing; Nothing competes on attention. Transparent casings, glyph lighting, and design language that sparks curiosity—Nothing has become instantly recognisable, a rare achievement in commodity hardware.

"If a product isn't recognisable from 10ft away or in 6 seconds, it's invisible," Kamath said, adding "To create that visual identity, the design has to be unmistakable."

This approach places Nothing in a lucrative niche: "affordable premium"—where tech meets art without entering luxury pricing.

The Carl Pei factor

Another pillar of Kamath's conviction is Carl Pei himself. A founder who has already built a cult brand (OnePlus), Pei carries credibility in scaling design-conscious tech to global relevance. Unlike Silicon Valley founders chasing "utility," Pei is engineering emotion—a concept Kamath strongly aligns with. Kamath was rather intrigued by Carl's "unconventional and brutal authenticity."

Pei's brand-building strategy hinges on community engagement, transparency, and counterculture marketing—appealing directly to Gen Z and younger millennials, a strong 50 percent of India's population, fatigued by generic devices.

"Having met Carl, I've seen his conviction firsthand: design, community, and a software-first future," Kamath said.

The India factor

Despite its London origins, Nothing has become deeply rooted in India's tech ecosystem. By 2024, India was its fastest-growing region. According to Counterpoint Research:

577% YoY growth, making Nothing India's fastest-scaling smartphone brand Only brand with six consecutive quarters of leadership in its segment (Q2 2025) Over $1 billion in cumulative sales by early 2025

In partnership with Optiemus, Nothing formed a $100 million joint venture to manufacture CMF by Nothing devices in India, signalling a long-term commitment to "Designed for the world, built in India."

"With Nothing's aggressive plans specifically for India, I find it contributing to the new India 2.0," Kamath noted.

The $21 million question

Kamath entered during Nothing's $200 million Series C round, pegging the company at a $1.3 billion valuation. But valuation alone wasn't the trigger.

His framework for investing in Nothing included:

Design-first differentiation—aesthetic value as competitive edge Aspirational positioning—premium feel, attainable price Scalable fanbase—strong community, not just customer base Proven founder effect—creative track record of disruption AI readiness—moving towards Consumer AI, not just hardware

Pei confirmed to PTI, "Nikhil's entry is a strong signal... He represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs aiming for global impact."

Kamath, who co-founded India's largest retail brokerage and the alt-investment platform Gruhas, is known for avoiding hype cycles. His backing of Nothing goes beyond financial upside—it is a nod to India's growing influence in global product design.

By aligning with Pei, Kamath signals a new chapter where Indian capital supports brands with global creative ambition, not just domestic scale.

"As an investor, you don't just bet on the brand, you back the founder who can build moats," Kamath noted.

With everything getting democratized, solving for taste seems to be the thing for tom..



What Carl and the team are building with Nothing goes beyond hardware - it’s a statement about how design, community, and vision can come together to build a truly global brand with India at… pic.twitter.com/LuOByIrX22 — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) October 9, 2025

Crystal ball gazing

Nothing is still young, and the smartphone battlefield is unforgiving. But by attracting backing from investors like Nikhil Kamath, it is positioning itself as more than a gadget company. It aims to become a cultural symbol—something very few tech brands achieve.

Kamath's $21 million bet is not on phones. It is on emotion as an economic force, design as defensibility, and India as a global tech tastemaker.