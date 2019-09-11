The Sao Paulo police have decided to charge the Brazilian model who accused football star Neymar of rape with extortion and slander charges. The model named Najila Trindade, after returning from her trip in May, filed a complaint with the Sao Paulo Police stating that she was assaulted by Neymar in Paris.

According to her, the incident took place on May 15 at around 8.20 PM in a hotel named Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe where the Brazilian star came to meet her. She stated that they communicated with Neymar on a social media platform after which her flight tickets and hotel was booked by a representative of the player.

She further said that the 27-year-old came to the hotel drunk and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. In the month of August, a judge had dismissed the case citing lack of evidence.

Now, the Sao Paulo police said in a statement that after an investigation that they have found indications of slander and attempt of extortion in the accusations. The final decision about the prosecution was taken by a judge.

The footballer had repeatedly protested against the allegations in the last few months stating that nothing of that sort had happened. It will be interesting to see whether the case turns in favour of Neymar.

The 27-year-old Brazilian footballer has not yet played for his club Paris Saint-German due to injury and also reports claiming that he wanted a move to Barcelona. According to reports, the former Barcelona star was linked up with the Catalan club throughout the transfer season.

But somehow it did not work out as the Paris-based club was asking for more than what Barcelona had to offer. Reports also claimed that the PSG star refused to go for training and play the pre-season matches as he desperately wanted the move to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old star featured in his first game after suffering an ankle injury in June for Brazil against Colombia. He scored the second-half equaliser in the friendly match which ended 2-2.