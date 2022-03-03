Live news TV debates often get heated up. The relationship between panelists and news anchor is a bitter-sweet one. Often these debates take a wild turn, and sometimes an embarrassing remark leaves viewers in splits. This time it was Times Now's news anchor Rahul Shivshankar who gave viewers and social media users the best dose of laughter.

For those wondering why McAdams has been trending on social media, there's a rather hilarious story behind it, one that's based on a two-minute video clip. It all starts with a debate about the ongoing Ukraine crisis and Times Now's news anchor was talking to panelists when he got into a heated argument with "Daniel McAdams." For two whole minutes, Shivshankar is seen yelling and berating Mr McAdams on the Ukraine issue. The anchor, at one point, even asked him to "fight alongside his men" in Ukraine instead of blaming India.

McAdams... wait, what?

One after another, Shivshankar goes all guns blazing against McAdams, whose title read as Head of Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. But after all the ranting, Shivshankar was reminded of his faux-pas. The anchor had got the panelists' name mixed and was addressing another panelist by the name of McAdams.

After several failed attempts, McAdams finally managed to correct the news anchor.

"Dear host, I haven't said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me. I am Mr McAdams," says the real Mr McAdams, whose name was interchanged with Borden Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post.

Despite being corrected, the news anchor didn't realise his error and continued to address Nahaylo as McAdams, making the former lose his cool.

"I am not talking. I am not talking. It's the other guy who is talking. I haven't been able to say a word," shouted Daniel McAdams to Shivshankar.

After finally realising his mistake, Shivshankar paused and apologised for the confusion. Watch the video below:

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.? pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD ? (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

Memes galore

The video of the hilarious snafu had gone viral on social media, with many trolling the news anchor and flooding memes.