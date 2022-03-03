Every single nation of the world needs to side with Ukraine, not so much for its own sake, but to stand up against Russia. As much to send an unequivocal message to the oppressor, as to prevent future oppressive regimes from taking any untoward hints.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is getting increasingly personal across the world, with every organisation and association boycotting Russia and all that it stands for, be it spirits, be it sports. Starting with an international boycott of one of Russia's most iconic products, vodka.

Starting with vodka

Boycott of vodka has been gathering steam from the U.S to Australia as political leaders, corporations and spirit associations signal their disapproval and opposition to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, liquor stores across America launched a boycott against Russia by pulling all Russian brands of vodka off their shelves and replacing them with Ukrainian brands instead. Reportedly, Ukrainian vodka has been selling like the proverbial hot cakes since then.

Japanese automakers take the lead

It started with personal blows to Putin, with International Judo Federation stripping the Russian President of his honorary black belt and title of the honorary president. Soon enough, it moved onto multinational companies in any business related to Russia.

Toyota and Honda, brands synonymous with Japan and automobiles across the world, have joined in the global boycott of Russia. The automotive giants have joined the big corporations including Ford and Exxon Mobil that have chosen not to do business in Russia anymore. Many other corporations are reportedly reviewing their Russia operations.

Hit them where it hurts

Perhaps the biggest and most effective sanction placed on Russia so far has been on its biggest banks by the U.S. Which means that almost 80 per cent of the banking assets in Russia have been blocked from global financial system. This could impact Russia's economy and its elite class for years. US and its allies have also banned Russia from the world financial messaging system SWIFT.

Russian athletes banned too

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have banned from competing in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. They can, at the most, participate as "neutral athletes who will not qualify for the medals." In the weeks since Putin launched his "special military operation" in Ukraine, the country has found itself increasingly ostracised, outcast and boycotted, economically (sanctions), diplomatically, culturally and even socially.

Russia's national and club soccer teams were among the first to be hit due to ban in international matches and tournaments. The list starts with 2022 World Cup qualifiers and moves International Olympic Committee which has also followed suit in banning Russia.

Moving on, the Champions League Final, which was earlier scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg in May, will now be held in Paris. The prestigious Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in Sochi earlier has been cancelled.

Cinema, big studios and cultural disconnect

Not being invited is one thing, being disinvited quite another. Russia has been disinvited from this year's Eurovision song contest. Giant studios like Disney, Warner Bros and Sony have joined suit and Russia won't receive any new film releases this year from them.

Social media and active activism

Trolls and memes from ordinary citizens across the world, apart. World leaders who matter to big corporations who are significant, all have joined the giant human chain condemning Putin and his actions. While cultural and social sanctions hardly translate into pinching Russia economically but the message is loud and clear. Putin's narrative, image and propaganda no longer have the world platform.